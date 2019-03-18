Oculus teases some new announcements ahead of GDC

We already know the Oculus Quest is coming soon, but Oculus is also teasing some other things that will be announced at GDC.

The company is promising not only more hands-on time with the Oculus Quest headset for game developers and gamers attending the conference, but also some brand new demos.

Alongside games, it's also thought the company will be showing off some new hardware at the event as well.

Upload VR has some reports suggesting the new Oculus Rift S VR headset might be unveiled over the next few days.

The new Oculus Rift S, is thought to be a mid-range VR headset with similar inside-out tracking to the Oculus Quest. A wired device that doesn't need external sensors that you have to plug in and setup but still harnesses the power of your gaming PC to run high-end games.

There will also be "never-before-seen" demonstrations of VR games Asgard’s Wrath and Stormland for the Oculus Rift.

The official Oculus Twitter account has also been teasing several different Oculus Quest games that are being tested ready to be demoed at the show. One of them looks distinctly like Beat Sabre.

We're not sure what other announcements there will be yet, but it seems like there's plenty to get excited about.