Oculus issues fix for security problem: How to unbrick your Oculus Rift

Oculus Rift owners were in a proper flap yesterday as their VR headsets stopped working completely. Many vented their anger online, claiming their devices had been bricked.

However, considering it was a simple firmware issue whereby a security certificate in the Oculus Rift had expired, Oculus could respond quickly.

Today it has issued a patch that includes a new, unexpired security certificate and therefore enables the headset to work with the Oculus app for your PC again.

All you have to do is head to oculus.com/rift-patch/ and click on "Download Install Patch".

It will download the file OculusPatchMarch2018.exe. Open it, select "Repair" and it will install the latest version on your PC.

Launch the Oculus app and it will prompt you for an update (with your headset connected to your computer).

Complete the update (which takes up to 10 minutes) and you should be able to use your Oculus Rift again.

A nice, speedy solution. Huzzah.

Oculus itself tweeted a link to its support pages with the information needed. It also thanked its users for their patience - which, if you saw some of the comments online, is fairly funny in itself.

Oculus also previously said that Rift owners who experienced the issue will receive "Oculus Store credit". You can't say fairer than that.