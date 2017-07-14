  1. Home
    2. >
  2. AR & VR
    3. >
  3. AR & VR news
    4. >
  4. Oculus Rift AR & VR news

Oculus Rift and Touch controllers bundled with free games, still just £399 for now

|
Oculus Oculus Rift and Touch controllers bundled with free games, still just £399 for now

Earlier this week, Oculus announced a massive discount on its Oculus Rift headset and Touch controllers for a limited period. In the UK, it dropped the price to £399 and the same combination costs just $399 in the US.

Now it has announced that the Rift headset and Touch controllers will be bundled together permanently. And what's more, you also get six free games and titles with the pack.

Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried and Robo Recall are all made available to customers as soon as the Touch controllers are activated.

The discount still stands too, so you get all that for £399 and $399 respectively. The usual price is £499/$499.

To use the new bundle, you do need a PC capable of running the Oculus Rift - with several recommended options available on the Oculus website - but the rest of the required hardware comes bundled. That includes an Xbox One controller and wireless adapter for the PC.

There are stacks of games now available through the Oculus online store, more than 500 in fact, including Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Batman: Arkham VR and Elite Dangerous. You certainly won't be short of things to do and play inside the virtual reality experience.

Alternatively, Oculus' own web store also offers the package on both sides of the pond for the same prices.

PopularIn AR & VR
Best HTC Vive accessories: Upgrade and enhance your VR experiences with these gadgets
VR hasn't taken off as we'd hoped but give it time, says Rebellion's Jason Kingsley
Oculus Go standalone VR headset: Price, specifications and everything you need to know
Oculus Go now available in UK and European stores, standalone mobile VR for £199
Xbox shelves Xbox One X VR and Mixed Reality plans
Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset to use Qualcomm's XR1 VR chip
Comments