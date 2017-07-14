Oculus Rift and Touch controllers bundled with free games, still just £399 for now

Earlier this week, Oculus announced a massive discount on its Oculus Rift headset and Touch controllers for a limited period. In the UK, it dropped the price to £399 and the same combination costs just $399 in the US.

Now it has announced that the Rift headset and Touch controllers will be bundled together permanently. And what's more, you also get six free games and titles with the pack.

Lucky's Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried and Robo Recall are all made available to customers as soon as the Touch controllers are activated.

The discount still stands too, so you get all that for £399 and $399 respectively. The usual price is £499/$499.

To use the new bundle, you do need a PC capable of running the Oculus Rift - with several recommended options available on the Oculus website - but the rest of the required hardware comes bundled. That includes an Xbox One controller and wireless adapter for the PC.

There are stacks of games now available through the Oculus online store, more than 500 in fact, including Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Batman: Arkham VR and Elite Dangerous. You certainly won't be short of things to do and play inside the virtual reality experience.

You can get the Oculus Rift with Touch controllers for £399 from Amazon.co.uk here

Or, if you're based in the States, buy the Oculus Rift bundle for $399 from Amazon.com here

Alternatively, Oculus' own web store also offers the package on both sides of the pond for the same prices.