Oculus Touch controllers: These 54 titles support them at launch

You can now buy Oculus Touch and use them with a giant selection of games.
Oculus VR previously announced that Oculus Touch will launch with 54 supported titles, including games like The Climb, Job Simulator, The Unspoken, and Kingspray. You can go here to see the full list of titles (they're also below).
Oculus Touch is a "pair of tracked controllers that deliver natural 'hand presence' - the feeling that your virtual hands are actually your own". The controllers, which were first announced last year, work with the Oculus Rift VR headset. For more information, see our Oculus Touch guide.
Oculus Touch became available on 6 December. The controller bundle comes with two titles (VR Sports Challenge and The Unspoken), a connector for Rock Band VR, and a second camera. Remember, a third sensor, which releases 6 December, is needed for Touch controllers to room-scale.
The Rift's $599 headset package, when combined with the controllers' $199 price and the extra $79 camera that's required, makes the full Oculus platform more expensive than the $799 HTC Vive. There's no word yet on UK pricing.
Which titles will support Oculus Touch at launch?
See the full list below.
- Arizona Sunshine
Vertigo Games
- Bigscreen Beta
Bigscreen
- Carnival Games VR
2K Games
- The Climb
Crytek
- Cosmic Trip
Funktronic Labs
- CRANGA!: Harbor Frenzy
HandMade Game
- Dead and Buried
Oculus Studios
- Dead Hungry
Q-Games
- DEXED
Ninja Theory
- Dig 4 Destruction
COLOPL, Inc.
- Enigma Sphere
YOMUNECO
- Fantastic Contraption
Radial Games and Northway Games
- Final Approach
Phaser Lock Interactive
- Fly to KUMA MAKER
COLOPL, Inc.
- Fruit Ninja VR
Halfbrick Studios
- Galaxy Golf
Liftoff Labs
- The Gallery Episode 1: Call of the Starseed
Cloudhead Games
- Gary the Gull
Limitless Studios
- Grav|Lab: Gravitational Testing Facility & Observations
Mark Schramm
- HoloBall
TreeFortress
- Home Improvisation: Furniture Sandbox
The Stork Burnt Down
- I Expect You To Die
Schell Games
- Job Simulator
Owlchemy Labs
- Kingspray
Infectious Ape
- Medium
Oculus
- Music Inside
Reality Reflection
- NBA 2KVR Experience
Visual Concepts / 2K
- Ocean Rift
Llŷr ap Cenydd
- Oculus First Contact
Oculus Studios
- Pierhead Arcade
Mechabit Ltd
- PLANNES
Tricol
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything
Escalation Studios
- Pro Fishing Challenge VR
Opus
- Proton Pulse Plus
Zero Transform
- Pulsar Arena
Zero Transform
- Quar: Battle for Gate 18
Steel Wool Games
- Quill by Story Studio (beta)
Oculus Story Studio
- Rec Room
Against Gravity
- Rescuties VR
mode of expression, LLC
- Ripcoil
Sanzaru Games, Inc.
- Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
Croteam VR
- Space Pirate Trainer
I-Illusions
- Sports Bar VR
Perilous Orbit and Cherry Pop Games
- Super Kaiju
Directive Games
- Superhot VR
SUPERHOT Team
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Bossa Studios
- theBlu
WeVR, Inc.
- Toybox
Oculus Studios
- The Unspoken
Insomniac Games
- Viral EX
Fierce Kaiju
- Virtual Desktop
Guy Godin
- VR Sports Challenge
Sanzaru Games, Inc.
- Windlands
Psytec Games Ltd
- ZR: Zombie Riot
PlaySide VR