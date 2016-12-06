  1. Home
Oculus Touch controllers: These 54 titles support them at launch

Oculus Touch controllers: These 54 titles support them at launch

- Oculus Touch launched on 6 December 2016

- Works with 53 supported titles at launch

- List includes games like The Unspoken and and Kingspray

You can now buy Oculus Touch and use them with a giant selection of games.

Oculus VR previously announced that Oculus Touch will launch with 54 supported titles, including games like The Climb, Job Simulator, The Unspoken, and Kingspray. You can go here to see the full list of titles (they're also below).

Oculus Touch is a "pair of tracked controllers that deliver natural 'hand presence' - the feeling that your virtual hands are actually your own". The controllers, which were first announced last year, work with the Oculus Rift VR headset. For more information, see our Oculus Touch guide.

Oculus Touch became available on 6 December. The controller bundle comes with two titles (VR Sports Challenge and The Unspoken), a connector for Rock Band VR, and a second camera. Remember, a third sensor, which releases 6 December, is needed for Touch controllers to room-scale.

The Rift's $599 headset package, when combined with the controllers' $199 price and the extra $79 camera that's required, makes the full Oculus platform more expensive than the $799 HTC Vive. There's no word yet on UK pricing.

Which titles will support Oculus Touch at launch?

See the full list below.

  • Arizona Sunshine
    Vertigo Games
  • Bigscreen Beta
    Bigscreen
  • Carnival Games VR
    2K Games
  • The Climb
    Crytek
  • Cosmic Trip
    Funktronic Labs
  • CRANGA!: Harbor Frenzy
    HandMade Game
  • Dead and Buried
    Oculus Studios
  • Dead Hungry
    Q-Games
  • DEXED
    Ninja Theory
  • Dig 4 Destruction
    COLOPL, Inc.
  • Enigma Sphere
    YOMUNECO
  • Fantastic Contraption
    Radial Games and Northway Games
  • Final Approach
    Phaser Lock Interactive
  • Fly to KUMA MAKER
    COLOPL, Inc.
  • Fruit Ninja VR
    Halfbrick Studios
  • Galaxy Golf
    Liftoff Labs
  • The Gallery Episode 1: Call of the Starseed
    Cloudhead Games
  • Gary the Gull
    Limitless Studios
  • Grav|Lab: Gravitational Testing Facility & Observations
    Mark Schramm
  • HoloBall
    TreeFortress
  • Home Improvisation: Furniture Sandbox
    The Stork Burnt Down
  • I Expect You To Die
    Schell Games
  • Job Simulator
    Owlchemy Labs
  • Kingspray
    Infectious Ape
  • Medium
    Oculus
  • Music Inside
    Reality Reflection
  • NBA 2KVR Experience
    Visual Concepts / 2K
  • Ocean Rift
    Llŷr ap Cenydd
  • Oculus First Contact
    Oculus Studios
  • Pierhead Arcade
    Mechabit Ltd
  • PLANNES
    Tricol
  • Please, Don’t Touch Anything
    Escalation Studios
  • Pro Fishing Challenge VR
    Opus
  • Proton Pulse Plus
    Zero Transform
  • Pulsar Arena
    Zero Transform
  • Quar: Battle for Gate 18
    Steel Wool Games
  • Quill by Story Studio (beta)
    Oculus Story Studio
  • Rec Room
    Against Gravity
  • Rescuties VR
    mode of expression, LLC
  • Ripcoil
    Sanzaru Games, Inc.
  • Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
    Croteam VR
  • Space Pirate Trainer
    I-Illusions
  • Sports Bar VR
    Perilous Orbit and Cherry Pop Games
  • Super Kaiju
    Directive Games
  • Superhot VR
    SUPERHOT Team
  • Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
    Bossa Studios
  • theBlu
    WeVR, Inc.
  • Toybox
    Oculus Studios
  • The Unspoken
    Insomniac Games
  • Viral EX
    Fierce Kaiju
  • Virtual Desktop
    Guy Godin
  • VR Sports Challenge
    Sanzaru Games, Inc.
  • Windlands
    Psytec Games Ltd
  • ZR: Zombie Riot
    PlaySide VR
