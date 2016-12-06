Oculus Touch controllers: These 54 titles support them at launch

You can now buy Oculus Touch and use them with a giant selection of games.

Oculus VR previously announced that Oculus Touch will launch with 54 supported titles, including games like The Climb, Job Simulator, The Unspoken, and Kingspray. You can go here to see the full list of titles (they're also below).

Oculus Touch is a "pair of tracked controllers that deliver natural 'hand presence' - the feeling that your virtual hands are actually your own". The controllers, which were first announced last year, work with the Oculus Rift VR headset. For more information, see our Oculus Touch guide.

Oculus Touch became available on 6 December. The controller bundle comes with two titles (VR Sports Challenge and The Unspoken), a connector for Rock Band VR, and a second camera. Remember, a third sensor, which releases 6 December, is needed for Touch controllers to room-scale.

The Rift's $599 headset package, when combined with the controllers' $199 price and the extra $79 camera that's required, makes the full Oculus platform more expensive than the $799 HTC Vive. There's no word yet on UK pricing.

See the full list below.