Oculus announces 'Earphones' in-ear headphones for Rift

Facebook-owned Oculus VR has introduced a new audio product for Rift.

It's called Oculus Earphones.

As you've probably guessed, Earphones are in-ear headphones, which Oculus has described as "next-level audio integration" and a "new sound solution to satisfy even the most serious audiophiles". 

You can use them instead of the on-ear headphones that currently come with the company's Rift VR headset. Priced at $49, they're sold separately but should deliver sound as good as headsets that costs much more, according to Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe, who announced them at the third-annual Oculus Connect developers conference in San Jose, CA.

Oculus Earphones will be available to buy from 6 December, though you can pre-order them starting 10 October on Oculus.com. There's no word yet on pricing or availability outside of the US. 

