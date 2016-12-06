Oculus Touch controllers: When can you buy them and for how much?

Facebook-owned Oculus VR has finally released its Rift Touch controllers.

During the virtual reality company's third-annual Oculus Connect conference in October, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stage to reveal Oculus is making a standalone VR headset that works without cords, as well as more details about the Touch controllers, which can be used with its tethered headset.

We've detailed everything you need to know below, including how much Touch costs and when you can get them. We also have this piece that details what they are and how you can use them.

According to Oculus, Oculus Touch is a "pair of tracked controllers that deliver natural 'hand presence' - the feeling that your virtual hands are actually your own." The controllers, which were first announced last year, work with the Oculus Rift VR headset. For more information, see our Oculus Touch guide.

Oculus Touch was originally priced at $199/£189.

However, Oculus announced at GDC 2017 that it cut the price of its Rift headset and Touch motion controllers by $100 (about £80) each, making the cost of a complete system just $598. That makes the headset not only cheaper than the full HTC Vive setup but also only $100 more than the PlayStation VR. Keep in mind the Rift also requires a PC that should cost around $1,000 or more.

Oculus said that anyone who purchased Touch at full price in the last 30 days will get a $50 Oculus Store credit. Previously, the Rift had a $599 (£499) price tag, while Touch was priced at $199 (£189). When combined with the cost of an extra $79 camera, the full platform was more expensive than the $799 HTC Vive, which comes with two Lighthouse tracking boxes and two handheld controllers.

Oculus has started to officially support cheaper PCs, such as the $499 Cyberpower machine. So, with the new price drop, former CEO Brendan Iribe explained that the most robust Oculus package, which involves the Rift, Touch, a PC, and at least three USB cameras (they've also been dropped to $59), should costs a little more than $1,000.

Oculus Touch became available on 6 December. The controller bundle comes with two titles (VR Sports Challenge and The Unspoken), a connector for Rock Band VR, and a second camera. Remember, a third sensor, which releases 6 December, is needed for Touch controllers to room-scale.

Go to the Oculus Shop to order the controllers online. Oculus VR offers international shipping.

Oculus VR previously announced that Oculus Touch will launch with 54 supported titles, including games like The Climb, Job Simulator, The Unspoken, and Kingspray. You can go here to see the full list of titles.