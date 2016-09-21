Oculus Touch controllers price revealed, prepare to take a sharp breath

The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset went on sale in UK stores yesterday, and with it came pricing details for the long-awaited Oculus Touch controllers that are to be made available before Christmas.

Pocket-lint has had the pleasure of using the Touch controllers on several occasions and they make for a better, more natural VR experience than the Xbox One controller or Oculus remote that are packaged with the Rift.

Like with the HTC Vive wands, you can use them to manipulate objects in the virtual world, with individual controls for your fingers and thumbs. They enable you to grasp virtual items or even pull the trigger of a gun - all tracked by external sensors.

However, as much as they affect the way you use your hands in VR games and software, they also have great significance to your pockets; they make them considerably lighter.

A banner in a Game story in the UK, as posted on Twitter by Engadget reporter Nick Summers, revealed that the Oculus Touch controllers will cost a staggering £189.99. Add that to the current, post-Brexit price of the Rift itself, which is now £549, and you're looking at just shy of £740 for the full VR experience.

Oculus Touch controllers to cost £190 in the UK. Crikey. pic.twitter.com/zg9JTNiCg8 — Nick Summers (@nisummers) September 20, 2016

We originally baulked at the price of the HTC Vive, which costs £759 these days, but considering it comes with motion controllers already we can see why it was so costly.

The Oculus Connect developers conference starts on 5 October in the States, so we'll find out more about the Oculus Touch controllers then, no doubt - a release date, perhaps. Pocket-lint will be in attendance to bring you all the further news as it happens.