Oculus Rift available at UK retailers from 20 September, here's where

Oculus announced this morning that its high-end VR headset, the Oculus Rift, is going to be available to buy from UK retailers starting on 20 September.

Customers will be able to purchase the Oculus Rift from Amazon, John Lewis, Curry’s PC World, Game and Harrods for £549 from that date.

If you want to be sure to get one on the first day, you can pre-order from the aforementioned online retailers from today.

As with all Rift purchases, the headset comes with a popular VR title called Lucky’s Tale as well as a large collection of free 3D 360-degree videos and VR movies. Of course, you’ll get access to the entire collection of Oculus Store apps and games too.

Between now and the retail launch, Oculus is going to roll out several demo experiences in a number of retail locations across the country. These experiences include VR films and games, one of which is a film called Henry, narrated by Elijah Wood.

Before ordering a Rift, you do need to be sure that you have a PC powerful enough to run the VR headset. You'll need a video card as good as (or better than) the NVIDIA GTX 970/AMD R9 290, an Intel i5-4590 equivalent or greater processor, at least 8GB RAM, HDMI 1.3 video out, three USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 port. You'll also need Windows 7 SP1 64 bit - or newer - software.

If you want to schedule your own demo, head on over to the Oculus Live website to check when and where your nearest demo experience is.

