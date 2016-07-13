No more Oculus Rift delays, pre-orders shipped and you can buy one now

Almost four months after its consumer launch, the Oculus Rift is now available to buy without having to wait for ages.

Oculus has finally fulfilled the last pre-orders and newly ordered headsets will be packed up and shipped to customers within two to four working days.

In addition, the company is selling Oculus Rift headsets in retail locations around the US, with select Microsoft stores having units for sale to walk-in consumers. More than 500 Best Buy stores around the States will also have demo spaces to give customers a flavour of what the Rift can do.

The news came as the company announced its third annual developers convention. Oculus Connect 3 will be held 5-7 October in San Jose, with registration opening on 2 August at 9am PT (5pm BST).

During that event, we'll also find out when the Oculus Touch controllers are likely to be launched. Oculus says that it is still "on track to launch Touch later this year".

More than 30 new titles, which are also expected for release this year, will also be demonstrated at Connect.

The Oculus Rift VR headset launched on 28 March, roughly the same time as the HTC Vive. Both are soon to be joined by major rival, the PlayStation VR, which is considerably cheaper and has the benefit of running from a standard PS4 console rather than a high-end PC.