You can now play Oculus Rift games on HTC Vive (again)

VR specialist Oculus has reversed its position on blocking titles from being ported to work on one of its biggest competitor's headsets.

In the lead up to a new, available update, Oculus had blocked software that allowed HTC Vive owners to play Oculus Rift exclusives. Called Revive, it essentially allowed people to port Oculus titles onto the Vive platform.

Revive was released by VR enthusiasts shortly after the headset itself went on sale in April. But not long afterwards, Oculus introduced a lock to its software that effectively prevented Revive's feature set. With this lock in place, the software could check whether or not Oculus hardware was being used. If it wasn't, the title wouldn't play.

The lock caused some controversy and was directly at odds with what Oculus' founder, Palmer Luckey had claimed in the past. He stated that he didn't want Oculus to succeed on the back of locking customers to its own hardware. A hardware-based lock clearly opposed this ethos.

The u-turn is a clear admission from Oculus that it was wrong about the hardware lock. The company has since confirmed the lock is no longer in place, and that it won't re-introduce it in future.

Speaking to Ars Technica, Oculus stated that it "will not use hardware checks as part of DRM on PC in the future". Instead, it recognises that a vibrant virtual reality strategy relies on multiple headsets being successful: "We believe protecting developer content is critical to the long-term success of the VR industry, and we’ll continue taking steps in the future to ensure that VR developers can keep investing in ground-breaking new VR content," it said.