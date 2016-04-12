Oculus Rift hits shipping delays, blaming component shortages

There has been no shortage of buzz surrounding the launch of the first full virtual reality system, Oculus Rift, but it seems there might be a shortage of components, leading to some delays.

Oculus was first to announce a date for the Rift, opening pre-orders on 6 January, and putting the first shipments in the calendar for 28 March.

While some of those who pre-ordered have received their Oculus Rift, some customers are now being told that there are shipping delays and they'll have to wait a little longer.

Oculus said that many of those still waiting for their headset would receive an update on 12 April detailing a new estimated arrival date. Now that's in and it has upset several of them, as their shipping dates have been put back by months.

Zoma wrote on the Oculus forum that even though he was originally told that his headset would ship in March, the update reveals that it will now be "early-to-mid May". He's not alone neither. Stelzer, awatts82, PG68 and many others have received the same knock back.

"So much for being early adopters," wrote Zandil.

The one saving grace is that they won't have to pay shipping.

Brendan Iribe, Oculus CEO, took to Twitter on 2 April to confirm that the first Rift orders are going a little slower than planned, with a sweetener that shipping costs are being removed from pre-orders.

First set of Rifts are going out slower than we orig estimated, so we're giving free shipping for all pre-orders, including international. — Brendan Iribe (@brendaniribe) April 2, 2016

Other reports continue to reveal that HTC is suffering similar problems, although its delay in getting HTC Vive headsets to customers who pre-ordered seems to be shorter.