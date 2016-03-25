The first Oculus Rift has shipped, deliveries start 28 March

OMG. If you were among the lucky few to pre-order the Oculus Rift in January, you'll be beyond happy to know that it should finally arrive on your doorstep by the end of the month. We're not kidding.

Brendan Iribe, the CEO of Oculus VR, has tweeted a photo of a boxed Rift bundle in order to notify the world the "first Oculus Rift has shipped" and deliveries will begin 28 March, meaning the company has kept its word about sending out pre-orders of the finished Rift by spring. The virtual reality headset launched on Kickstarter four years ago but was later acquired by Facebook.

It's priced at $599 in the US, £499 in the UK, and €699 in the Eurozone. This price does not include taxes or shipping, which will vary by country. There are also official bundles that went up for pre-order on 16 February. The bundles include not only the headset but also the certified PC required to run it. They start at $1,499 but can cost upwards of $3,000.

For instance, Alienware's Area 51 desktop, which has a Haswell Core i7 chip with 16GB of memory and GTX 980 graphics, costs $3,149. Oculus VR has also partnered with PC makers Dell and Asus for Rift-ready PC bundles. If you didn't place a pre-order for one last month and decide to place an order today, you'll likely have to wait until July for deliveries.

You can read more about how to get an Oculus Rift from here.