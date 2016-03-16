Oculus Rift games: The complete list of launch titles and how to get them

With Oculus Rift landing on 28 March, the company has provided some of the missing pieces of the puzzle. While a lot of the talk has been about the hardware and some of the early demos, attention now turns to what you'll actually be able to play when your Oculus Rift arrives.

Unveiled at GDC 2016, there are 30 titles that will be available on launch day, with Oculus sticking to the claim that we'll be seeing 100 titles available this year. Some of these games we've played before, but looking through the list, there's a wide variety of titles on offer, so there should be something for everyone.

One of the new reveals from Oculus is Oculus Home. This is the virtual lobby that you'll use to navigate around the content you've got, as well as letting you into the store and keep up with your VR friends.

It's similar to Gear VR's central lobby, with Oculus saying it's "evolved significantly" since it originally launched on Samsung's device, but that gives you an idea of how it will work.

This will let you move around your VR content and switch from game to game, but you'll also be able to access the Oculus store through a desktop app, so you can customise your Rift, as well as browse content on the Oculus Store.

Games will be available through the Oculus Store, with prices ranging depending on what you choose.

There will be titles for as little as $4.99, such as Adventure Time, but ranging all the way up to $59.99 for premium titles like EVE Valkyrie or Elite Dangerous. Project Cars will be $49.99, as will Chronos.

Sitting in the middle will be some of the puzzle games, like Rooms which is $14.99. Some prices are yet to be announced.

We're yet to see how the local prices will break down, but we expect to see all this information on 28 March.

Here's a complete list of the titles that Oculus has announced as available on launch day (28 March), but there will be plenty more to follow through-out the year. Lucky's Tale and EVE Valkyrie are bundled with the pre-ordered Rift.

ADR1FT

Adventure Time

AirMech: Command

Albino Lullaby

Audio Arena

Project Cars

Chronos

Darknet

Dead Secret

Defense Grid 2

Dreadhalls

Elite Dangerous

Esper 2

EVE Valkyrie Founder's Pack

Fly to KUMA

EVE Gunjack

Herobound SC

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Lucky's Tale

Omega Agent

Radial G

Rooms

Shufflepuck Cantina Deluxe VR

Smashing the Battle

Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Vektron Revenge

VR Tennis Online

Pinball FX2 VR

BlazeRush

Windlands

We've played a number of these titles during the development process of Oculus Rift, including EVE Valkyrie, Elite Dangerous, Chronos and more games that are expect to launch later in the year, so make sure you check-out our Oculus Rift preview to give you a run-down of what to expect.

We expect to be hearing a lot more about Oculus Rift games and content during the coming weeks and months, so stay tuned.

