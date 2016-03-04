Oculus founder Luckey slams Apple, no Mac Oculus Rift support for now

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey has explained why there won't be support for Mac with the consumer release of Oculus Rift and, in the process, cheekily criticised Apple.

He does leave the door open though, with a hint that Mac support could come in the future.

Attending the Xbox Spring Showcase in San Francisco (which Pocket-lint also attended), Luckey replied to a question about Mac support put to him by Shacknews: "That's up to Apple," he said.

"If they ever release a good computer, we will do it."

Ouch.

In explanation, the Oculus boss clarified, saying that it is due to the lack of high-end graphics processing: "It just boils down to the fact that Apple doesn’t prioritize high-end GPUs," he added.

"You can buy a $6,000 Mac Pro with the top of the line AMD FirePro D700 and it still doesn’t match our recommended specs. So if they prioritise higher-end GPUs like they used to for a while back in the day, we’d love to support Mac.

"But right now, there’s just not a single machine out there that supports it."

The Oculus Rift consumer headset will start to ship to those who got in first on the pre-orders and original Kickstarter backers. It costs £500 and there is still time to pre-order, which will nab you a copy of EVE: Valkyrie as part of the package, although it is now unlikely you'll get your headset until July at the earliest.