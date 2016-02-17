  1. Home
The first Oculus Rift PC bundles are now available for preorder

The Rift is almost here.

Facebook-owned Oculus VR has confirmed its Rift virtual-reality headset will be available from March, but now you can finally pre-order official bundles that not only include the headset but also the certified PC required to run it. Amazon, Microsoft Store, and Best Buy have begun accepting pre-orders for these "Oculus Ready" bundles from Asus, Dell, and Alienware.

Bundles start at $1,499 but cost upwards of $3,000. For instance, Alienware's Area 51 desktop has a Hawswell Core i7 chip with 16GB of memory and GTX 980 graphics, and it costs $3,149. Keep in mind these are "limited time" prices. All of the bundles, with the exception of the pricey bundle from Alienware, appears to have $100+ discounts. One setup from Asus has a $209 discount.

We're not sure if these discounts are US-only, but if you already own a PC that renders VR (see if your PC meets the minimum requirements), you can just stick to getting the Rift headset for $599. It will begin shipping 28 March. These new PC bundles up for pre-order are expected to arrive one month later, as both Amazon and Best Buy show a shipping date of 23 April.

Each bundle also comes with the sensor, an Xbox One controller, remote, Eve: Valkyrie Founder’s Pack, and Lucky’s Tale. Check out Oculus' website for more details about all the bundles and how to get one.

Pocket-lint also has this piece with all you need to know about pre-orders.

