David Haye’s return to the ring will be first ever fight filmed in VR

British boxer David Haye has revealed that his upcoming comeback fight against Australian Mark De Mori will be filmed in virtual reality. 360-degree cameras will take in the action and the fight will be presented in app form for VR headsets.

The match takes place in London's O2 Arena and starts at 9pm on Saturday, 16 January. As well as being presented in HD on Dave, it will also be broadcast live by IM360 an interactive content production company.

Viewers need to download the official Hayemaker 360 custom-built app, which is available on Android only, and watch live in 360-degrees. You do not need a VR headset (such as Google Cardboard or Gear VR) to view it, but you will get a more immersive experience if you do.

"I’m fascinated by new emerging technologies, and am constantly looking to embrace the digital world in order to connect with my fans," said Haye.

"With this in mind, I’m thrilled to bring immersive VR technology to big time boxing - allowing the public to stand alongside me in the ring, letting them see what I see and experience every punch."

The former WBA heavyweight champion returns to the ring after a three-and-a-half year absence.