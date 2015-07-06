Oculus Rift meets adult entertainment: VR porn is here

The adult entertainment industry has been pioneering in many ways, especially when it comes to delivery of content through the adoption of emerging technologies.

Private browsing, secure online payments, streaming, home movie formats, adoption of 4K, have all been pushed by the adult entertainment industry. There was even dabbling in 3D, as Silicone Valley experimented with new ways to entertain in its own intimate ways.

Just as we're all getting to grips with virtual reality, the announcement from Naughty America that it's produced its first virtual reality adult entertainment scene is something of a seminal moment.

We'll leave the subject matter of 2 Chicks Same Time to your imagination, to instead focus on the fact that this is formatted for 180-degree stereoscopic head tracking.

Naughty America says that the best experience is delivered through Samsung Gear VR if you're an Android user, the Homido Virtual Reality Headet for iPhone users, or Oculus Rift. We imagine that you'll be able to use Google Cardboard just as easily.

Many have been calling for the validation of virtual reality, a purpose for this new technology, and exploring intimate pleasures might just do that, beyond the more obvious applications like gaming or education.

"Our customers want to get as close to reality as they can get, without reality getting in the way," said Naughty America CEO Andreas Hronopoulos, and that's what VR delivers.

Naughty America will be inviting attendees at Comic-Con International in San Diego (9-11 July) to experience a little VR porn for themselves. The company also makes a point that it isn't just focusing on a male perspective: there will be VR porn for women too. In the future, we imagine that all tastes will be catered for.

VR so far has been used to deliver lots of point of view experiences and that's something that devices like Samsung Gear VR or Google Cardboard are particularly suited to, just by slipping your smartphone into place and viewing. For the adult entertainment industry, that sounds like a perfect pairing.

Just remember: if you are going for the fully immersive VR experience, make sure you lock the door.