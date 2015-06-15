StarVR offers double the field of view Oculus Rift can, plus dual QHD displays

The race for virtual reality gaming headsets claiming a space on your face is well and truly on and StarVR is a promising new contender.

StarVR is the product of game creator Starbreeze buying hardware startup InfinitEye. Starbreeze you may know as the creator of Syndicate or Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

The StarVR headset has a lot to compete against with the Oculus Rift slated for a release date of January to March 2016. But the StarVR has more on offer than the Rift when it comes to field of view.

The StarVR field of view is a whopping 210-degrees, making it more than double the Rift's 100-degree offering. On top of that it's packing two QHD displays meaning a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 for each eye. It'll also track movements of the wearer using a combination fiducial markers on the headset plus gyroscopes, accelerometers and magnetometers.

So we've now got Oculus, HTC, Sony and Valve all vying for your headspace in the virtual world. It'll be interesting to see how these headsets are priced, what they offer and which ones have most appeal. It looks like early 2016 is when this will all really kick-off.

