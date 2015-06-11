It's finally here: Oculus VR unveils consumer Rift, coming in early 2016

Oculus VR is now on stage at its small press event in San Francisco, where the Facebook-owned company is for the first time unveiling a version of the Oculus Rift that consumers will be able to easily buy and use.

The virtual reality headset has been limited to developers and VR testers since it first debuted a few years ago, but now anyone will be able to get their hands on the device. Oculus VR opened by talking about the shortcomings of 2D images. It showed a T-Rex image and emphasized how much scarier it would be if T-Rex could jump off the screen and come toward you.

The company then showed a video reel of the Oculus Rift's final design, which you can see in the gallery above. The final design includes two OLED screens with low persistence, and Oculus VR said this will result in no motion blur or judder. It also has a wide field of view and a new tracking system that allows for very precise, low latency movement.

The tracking system can be used for other real-world objects too. The Rift still uses an external sensor though, which sits on a stand that you can put on a desk. The headset also features an audio system with 360-degree sound and integrated headphones (they're removable).

It has plastic mounting straps now too, rather than fabric ones, but Oculus VR said the new straps take the pressure off the face and make removing the headset kind of like easily removing a baseball cap from your head. You'll be able to adjust pupillary distance of lenses as well. Oh, and the headset has a better fit now for people who wear glasses.

As for inputs, Xbox's Phil Spencer took the stage to announce that the wireless Xbox One controller and adapter will be included with Oculus Rift. He also said you'll be able to stream Xbox One games to the Rift. Oculus VR alsow showed off a new type of input device it has dreamed up called the Oculus Touch. It's a pair of handheld motion-tracking haptic controllers

Oculus Touch enables a "hand presence", meaning you will be able to feel like you can pick something up when using it with the Rift. It'll be effortless, Oculus VR said. The company's founder, Palmer Luckey, even threw around phrases like "lightweight" and "communicative gestures" while showing it off, stressing that it's made to detect natural hand poses, such as a thumbs up.

While the actual price and release date for both devices is still unforthcoming, Oculus has narrowed the Rift's launch date down to Q1 next year. That's between January and March 2016.