Oculus VR countdown site leaks consumer Rift concepts and details ahead of event

Oculus VR accidentally orchestrated its own leak this morning.

Facebook-owned Oculus VR is holding a press event on Thursday ahead of E3, but to get you pumped and ready for the show, it's updated the Oculus website with a countdown clock and, apparently, mistakenly-uploaded images of a unreleased version of the consumer Oculus Rift virtual reality headset.

Stealthy fans found images for what they assumed was an upcoming, final version of the Oculus Rift, which apparently includes a headset, external camera, vrOS, and a remote control. But don't get too excited about this leak. Palmer Luckey, Oculus' co-founder, has already revealed the images are just concepts.

"This is an old placeholder concept image that we accidentally leaked. Everything in it is ancient, certainly nowhere close to final," explained Luckey, while responding to a post about the leak on Reddit. "Enjoy checking it out, at this point, but don't expect everything to carry through to the stream on the 11th."

Although Luckey claimed the leaked images don't represent the final Rift, they do include some details we've never heard about, including one mention about the Rift having a forward-facing camera. Another bit revealed two input options: a remote called the Simple Input Device, and a gaming gamepad.

There’s also something about NewEgg.com, which suggests Oculus VR will point customers to the site for ordering all the computer parts required by the Rift. There’s a few other things that leaked, but no mention of a final price.

Brendan Iribe, Oculus' CEO, said last month the Rift with a PC should cost $1,500.

