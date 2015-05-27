Guess how much a consumer model Oculus Rift setup will cost

You officially have less than one year to save up for the - what we now know will be - the extremely pricey Oculus Rift.

That's not because the headset itself will be particularly expensive, but that you will need to essentially invest in an entire PC and headset bundle to have it running smoothly.

Oculus VR announced earlier this month that the long-awaited consumer model of its Oculus Rift would be available to buy next year, but only now has it confirmed how much the virtual reality headset experience will cost come launch time.

While appearing at the Code Conference, the Facebook-owned company revealed that the complete consumer model setup will cost about $1,500. That's basically how much it will cost to get the Rift headset itself and the PC required to run it. Oculus VR also plans to launch additional options, which could include peripherals, thus increasing the cost of your Rift setup further still: "There will be solutions that are more than ($1,500) that give you an even richer, bigger holodeck experience," Iribe said, according to The Verge.

Keep in mind the Oculus Rift requires a PC. Oculus even published recommended specs for a Rift-compatible computer, specifying things like a Nvidia GTX 970, Intel i5-4590, 8GB+ RAM, HDMI 1.3 video output, two USB 3.0 ports, Windows 7 SP1, or other equivalent tech. So, instead of having you spend $1,000 separately on a desktop, it looks like Oculus could be the source to ship the PC for Rift too.

There's no exact date release date set yet for the Oculus Rift consumer model (other than the early 2016 release timeframe), but that still should be plenty of time for you to start setting aside some coin (or many, many coins really) for it.

About £977 worth, in fact.

