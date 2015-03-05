Become a Hobbit and face off with Smaug in Oculus VR thanks to Weta

If you’ve seen The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and the big screen didn't feel immersive enough there's hope. Weta Digital, the special effects team behind The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films, has created a VR experience for Oculus Rift.

The virtual reality experience is made for the latest Oculus Rift Crescent Bay prototype headset. It is being shown off at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this week.

The experience is called Thief in the Shadows. It uses Epic's Unreal Engine 4 along with the Nvidia GTX Titan X graphics card - which was unveiled at the show. We've seen Oculus Rift demos before but apparently this can run at a buttery smooth 90 frames per seconds, which is really impressive for full VR.

Even the fire breathed by Smaug is apparently as good as the Hollywood movie experience, according to a Venture Beat report.

It's exciting to see Hollywood studios beginning to use virtual reality. Could we start seeing films released for Oculus soon? We hope so and with the HTC Vive headset recently unveiled we should start to see SteamVR games appear too.

