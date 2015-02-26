SteamVR headset teased by Valve, looking rather Oculus Rift like

UPDATE: According to @SteamDB, Valve has uploaded the above outline image of its SteamVR headset "for use on the Steam Universe demo signup page". The image was commented out of the HTML of the demo sign-up page likely for later use, suggests the source.

Valve might not unveil Half-Life 3 at the Game Developers Conference next week but it looks like we won't be disappointed. The gaming giant has announced it will unveil new SteamVR hardware at the event. Watch out Oculus.

On its Steam Store site the company has announced: "At GDC 2015, we’ll be giving demos of the refined Steam Controller, new living room devices, and a previously-unannounced SteamVR hardware system."

Steam has already shown off an early prototype of an Oculus-like VR headset with head-tracking that, so far, has amounted to nothing. Could this be the headset we've been waiting for? Steam has already helped Oculus integrate its Rift headset with the Steam platform – perhaps it was half-helping and half-preparing for its own hardware.

The announcement also suggests we'll get a closer look at that famous (or infamous) Steam Controller for SteamOS that uses touch controls instead of joysticks. But the mention of "refined" suggests changes are imminent meaning joysticks may yet appear.

Then there's that mention of "new living room devices" which could, finally, be the arrival of the Steam Machine for gaming in the lounge. Though with a number of delays on that so far we're not holding our breath. We may end up seeing third-party machines instead.

Check back from 4 March when GDC 2015 kicks off to see just what gets revealed by Steam.

