  Oculus Rift Dev Kit 2's display is actually an entire Galaxy Note 3 front panel

It looks like the Oculus Rift and Google Cardboard have a lot in common. Both use a smartphone screen as their display.

While Cardboard technically uses any Android phone to power a virtual reality experience, the latest version of the Oculus Rift, called Oculus Rift Development Kit 2, only uses a phone screen deliver a simulated 3D environment. It doesn't use just any phone screen though; it uses the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, which released last autumn.

In a teardown video published on Thursday, teardown website iFixit discovered that Oculus VR actually hides a Galaxy Note 3 screen in the Oculus Rift head-mounted display. In fact, iFixit found the screen "in a plastic backing and encased in a suspicious rubber case". After a bit of peeling, it saw the entire front panel of the Galaxy Note 3 underneath.

The front panel not only included a screen but also cables and Samsung's touchscreen controller. So, if own the new Oculus Rift, you could always use the front panel concealed within to repair your Galaxy Note 3 should you ever crack the screen.

Keep in mind that the final Oculus Rift likely won't ship to consumers with the Galaxy Note 3's 1080p Super AMOLED panel. The Facebook-acquired company probably uses the screen right now to save money on manufacturing a custom panel.

Watch iFixit's teardown video below for more details.