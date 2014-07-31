  1. Home
Oculus Rift Dev Kit 2's display is actually an entire Galaxy Note 3 front panel

|
It looks like the Oculus Rift and Google Cardboard have a lot in common. Both use a smartphone screen as their display.

While Cardboard technically uses any Android phone to power a virtual reality experience, the latest version of the Oculus Rift, called Oculus Rift Development Kit 2, only uses a phone screen deliver a simulated 3D environment. It doesn't use just any phone screen though; it uses the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, which released last autumn.

In a teardown video published on Thursday, teardown website iFixit discovered that Oculus VR actually hides a Galaxy Note 3 screen in the Oculus Rift head-mounted display. In fact, iFixit found the screen "in a plastic backing and encased in a suspicious rubber case". After a bit of peeling, it saw the entire front panel of the Galaxy Note 3 underneath.

The front panel not only included a screen but also cables and Samsung's touchscreen controller. So, if own the new Oculus Rift, you could always use the front panel concealed within to repair your Galaxy Note 3 should you ever crack the screen.

oculus rift dev kit 2 s display is actually an entire galaxy note 3 front panel image 2

READ: Want Google Cardboard? Here's how to make it

Keep in mind that the final Oculus Rift likely won't ship to consumers with the Galaxy Note 3's 1080p Super AMOLED panel. The Facebook-acquired company probably uses the screen right now to save money on manufacturing a custom panel.

Watch iFixit's teardown video below for more details.

