  Oculus Rift makers are reportedly working on gesture controllers

Oculus VR has reportedly been working on gesture controllers to go with its Oculus Rift virtual reality headset.

At the moment Oculus Rift, owned by Facebook, is still a developer tool. By making gesture controllers that experience will become even more immersive for gaming and simulations.

While that sounds great it's a dangerous move for Oculus that may upset its developers that use its platform. The information comes from CNET who says that with more than six companies currently developing motion controllers, dubbed "Rift", they may end up losing out.

Developers who are already developing controllers have made partnerships with software makers to include code so their devices will be supported.

By competing against its developers Oculus risks damaging that relationship, on which it is heavily reliant.

Julian Volyn, co-founder of Trinity VR, a start-up creating motion controllers said, "Oculus's responsibility is to consumers at the end of the day." If more competition drives down the price of these units and ultimately improves them for a better Oculus Rift experience it makes sense for Oculus to make that move.

"Everyone knows that hand tracking is a component that needs to be there," said Denny Unger, president of CloudHead Games, a virtual reality game maker. "It just has to be there." With Oculus already tracking head movements using a camera its controller could be more of a tracker than a handheld, allowing natural hand movements to control the gaming experience.

When any of these controllers start to appear isn't clear.

READ: Oculus Rift: The best experiences and games available right now