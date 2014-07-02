Next generation Oculus Rift DK2 with 1080p and positional tracking starts shipping

The next level of Oculus Rift is finally arriving with full 1080p video quality and new levels of positional tracking. The Oculus Rift Developer Kit 2 units are starting to ship this month.

The Oculus Rift DK2, which was pre-ordered by 12,500 people in the first 36 hours, will ship 10,000 units this month. The remaining units, which number over 35,000, probably won't ship until August. Pre-orders on the Oculus site now list September as the shipping date for new purchasers.

The new Oculus Rift DK2 offers a 960 x 1080 resolution per eye, compared to the original Oculus Rift's 640 x 800 resolution per eye. But that's not all that's been improved on the screens as these OLEDs have low persistence meaning less blur and judder.

On top of all that this unit also has positional tracking, using a separate sensor that watches the user. This means that when playing a first person game, for example, you could pop your head out literally and it will happen in the game.

The Oculus Rift DK2 is still a developer piece of kit with very little that works with it out of the box. But the huge potential we've seen using it should mean this brings a new level to gaming, and even TV, soon.

To pre-order an Oculus Rift DK2 now will cost you $350 which is around £200.

