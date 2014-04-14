  New Sir David Attenborough nature series being made for Oculus Rift

Atlantic Productions is to make a version of its next nature documentary for Oculus Rift. Conquest of the Skies is currently filming in Borneo and is the latest programme made for Sky 3D fronted by Sir David Attenborough.

However, rather than just film it using 3D camera technology for the Sky presentation, the production company is also using an eight-camera rig for a virtual reality experience.

"We're now filming for the Oculus Rift," said the company's commercial director John Morris to realscreen. "When we filmed our recent flight in Borneo, we filmed with an eight-camera rig, so you got the full 360-degree experience."

Atlantic, through its Sky 3D joint venture company Colossus Productions, is experienced at developing 3D documentaries and experiences. It made Flying Monsters 3D for Sky. However, Morris believes that the soon-to-be Facebook-owned VR headset is the future.

"I think we'll see million of these things being sold," he said. "In terms of the creative challenge, we look at this as being comparable to the beginning of the film industry."

Sir David Attenborough is one of the few, if not the only, presenter to have featured in programming made in every possible broadcast format. Virtual reality is soon to be added to that list.

