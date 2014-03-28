  Upset by Facebook’s Oculus Rift acquisition? Never fear, True Player Gear is here

Oculus Rift might have an altered future now that Facebook is in charge, but gamers need not fear. True Player Gear promises to be a replacement that offers all the awesomeness of the Rift and much more.

The six year old, five employee startup from Montreal in Canada aims to sate the wants and needs of developers who are turning their back on a Facebook-funded Oculus headset. At the moment the company simply has a website and a promotional video, featured at E3 way back in 2006, but True Player Gear's twitter feed claims the new version of its VR device will be demoed at E3 this June, with a Kickstarter project planned for the summer.

The headset will be Full HD with a 1920 x 1080 resolution display that uses OLED screens for a 90-degree field of view. Unlike the Oculus Rift, the True Player Gear also uses two 1080p cameras that will, potentially, allow developers and users to augment the reality around them should they choose to. Although the cameras are primarily listed for use in more accurate positional tracking.

Thanks to a host of sensors, users' head movements will be tracked allowing for virtual world scanning using real world movement. Built-in will be a 3-axis 1kHz gyro, a 3-axis 4kHz accelerometer and a 3-axis magnetometer – so it should be accurate.

Despite the promotional video showing no reference to gaming, the headset will be made to work with Xbox One and 360, PlayStation 3 and 4, plus PCs. It also supports multiple games development engines including Unreal, Unity, Havok and CryEngine.

More detailed specs were listed on a Reddit post by the company saying the headset will feature "hardware accelerated pre-lens distortion, hardware accelerated motion tracking, on-board cameras for positional tracking (WIP), expansion port for makers, surround sound via standard headphones, individual focus per eye for long and short sighted people, oversized lenses for clearer text, and more."

We'll be bringing you more details on the project as soon as we can. This could be the true rival to Sony's Project Morpheus. True Player Gear, in fact.

