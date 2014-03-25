  1. Home
    2. >
  2. AR & VR
    3. >
  3. AR & VR news
    4. >
  4. Oculus Rift AR & VR news

Minecraft creator says it's no longer coming to Oculus VR, because he's creeped out by Facebook

|
  Minecraft creator says it's no longer coming to Oculus VR, because he's creeped out by Facebook

A version of Minecraft could have been coming to the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, but after Facebook has acquired Oculus, that's no longer the case. 

"We were in talks about maybe bringing a version of Minecraft to Oculus," Markus Persson, founder of Minecraft, said in a tweet. "I just cancelled that deal. Facebook creeps me out."

Facebook announced on Tuesday it's buying Oculus for $2 billion, and that after games, Facebook plans "to make Oculus a platform for many other experiences" including communications, media and entertainment, and education. 

Persson didn't offer exact details as to why Facebook creeps him out - maybe it has to do with advertising - but a disgust towards the buyout is a sentiment that's been echoed on Twitter and by Pocket-lint commenters following the buyout news. 

Read: Facebook buys Oculus VR for $2 billion, plans to make 'platform for many other experiences'

Update: Persson wrote on his blog: "Facebook is not a company of grass-roots tech enthusiasts. Facebook is not a game tech company. Facebook has a history of caring about building user numbers, and nothing but building user numbers. People have made games for Facebook platforms before, and while it worked great for a while, they were stuck in a very unfortunate position when Facebook eventually changed the platform to better fit the social experience they were trying to build."

"But I don’t want to work with social, I want to work with games."

PopularIn AR & VR
What is the Royole Moon and why you should get one?
Lego Playgrounds uses ARKit to bring your sets to life on iOS devices
Google Glass returns, Enterprise Edition 2 appears online
Creed Rise to Glory Review: VR boxing sim is a knockout!
HTC Vive Wireless Adapter review: Wireless VR dream or overpriced nightmare?
Best HTC Vive and Vive Pro games: Incredible experiences to play right now
Comments