  Minecraft creator says it's no longer coming to Oculus VR, because he's creeped out by Facebook

A version of Minecraft could have been coming to the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset, but after Facebook has acquired Oculus, that's no longer the case.

"We were in talks about maybe bringing a version of Minecraft to Oculus," Markus Persson, founder of Minecraft, said in a tweet. "I just cancelled that deal. Facebook creeps me out."

Facebook announced on Tuesday it's buying Oculus for $2 billion, and that after games, Facebook plans "to make Oculus a platform for many other experiences" including communications, media and entertainment, and education.

Persson didn't offer exact details as to why Facebook creeps him out - maybe it has to do with advertising - but a disgust towards the buyout is a sentiment that's been echoed on Twitter and by Pocket-lint commenters following the buyout news.

Update: Persson wrote on his blog: "Facebook is not a company of grass-roots tech enthusiasts. Facebook is not a game tech company. Facebook has a history of caring about building user numbers, and nothing but building user numbers. People have made games for Facebook platforms before, and while it worked great for a while, they were stuck in a very unfortunate position when Facebook eventually changed the platform to better fit the social experience they were trying to build."

"But I don’t want to work with social, I want to work with games."