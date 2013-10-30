  Oculus Rift for Android is official, sorry iPhone

If you thought Google Glass would make you look funny on a train, wait until Oculus Rift gets its mobile headset out there. The 3D virtual reality headset is coming to Android, it was casually announced by CEO Brendan Iribe.

At the GamesBeat 2013 conference Iribe said: "We’re really looking at hitting the consumer market. We’re very excited about what we’re seeing. Sceptical about how good mobile VR could be on such a small platform? It’s pretty incredible what [John Carmack has] been able to do".

The lighter mobile version of the headset will be launched as near as possible to the release of the full-fat PC version. The mobile model will use Android brains to power the device. This is the reasons iOS was not accessible and iPhone users will lose out, initially at least.

Iribe also showed an interest in bringing virtual reality to home cinema. Imagine watching a film surrounded by it and looking within the world. Could be tiring on the neck unless this version is also nice and light.

No word on a release date or price yet but it's good to know more is in the works.

