Consumer version of Oculus Rift won't make you sick, 4K version to come

  Consumer version of Oculus Rift won't make you sick, 4K version to come

Early Oculus Rift users quickly noted experiencing motion sickness after using the gaming headset. It's something we felt at CES 2013, too. But according to Oculus VR CEO Brendan Iribe, the consumer version of the headset will completely get rid of any motion sickness for every user.

Speaking at the Gaming Insiders Summit Thursday in San Francisco, Iribe said: “It is going to work. It’s gonna work for everybody,” according to AllThingsD.

Iribe also said he felt motion sick when using his own Oculus headset. "I've gotten sick every time I've tried it," the executive said. "Every time until recently. In the last few weeks, I stayed in it for 45 minute sessions and I did not get sick with the new prototype. We are at the edge of bringing you no motion sickness content."

The CEO also touched on future iterations of the headset, noting it will eventually pack a 4K display. “You can’t imagine what it’s going to look like when it’s 4K,” he said. “It’s not now, but it’s coming.” Additionally, he noted future versions of the Oculus may work with big name consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

"There’s no technical reason that the Rift can’t work on consoles," founder Palmer Luckey said in May. "It has standard input/outputs, it wouldn’t be a lot of work. It’s just a matter of console manufacturers deciding to licence it as a peripheral. They’re the gatekeepers."

