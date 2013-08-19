Oculus Share launches in beta, a marketplace for Oculus Rift games and apps

Oculus Rift developers can already use the Oculus Share platform to share content and get feedback, but now Oculus VR has said the platform will become more of a marketplace similar to Xbox Live.

Oculus VR wants to "build the ultimate virtual reality platform", and it plans to do so by expanding Oculus Share form a simple sharing service to a marketplace for Oculus-ready games and apps. The site-wide transition will occur over the coming months.

"We’re constantly looking at ways to improve the Oculus developer experience. One area we’ve focused on behind-the-scenes is the sharing and publishing of Oculus-ready games and experiences," Oculus VR said.

"Today we’re excited to announce the beta launch of Oculus Share, a new platform that lets you self-publish, discover, download, and play the best VR games and experiences out there."

The company also revealed that all submissions to Oculus Share would now face an approval process, much like Apple's App Store, in a bid to "make sure content isn't offensive or malicious". Oculus Share is available in beta form from Monday at share.oculusvr.com. Just log in with the same Oculus username and password used on the Developer Center.

Oculus Rift is an upcoming virtual reality head-mounted display developed by Oculus VR. The company, founded by Palmer Luckey, raised $2.4 million with crowd-funding via Kickstarter, and it recently hired John Carmack, id Software co-founder, as its chief technology officer.

