Microsoft's augmented reality headsets are set to be used by the US Army

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has inked a deal with the US Army to supply it with a whopping 120,000 augmented reality (AR) headsets.

The deal is worth a reported $22 billion over the next decade according to TechCrunch, which is a phenomenal amount by any measure. So far AR and VR technologies have had mixed success, but it certainly seems that there are some areas where its potential is, at least, being somewhat realised.

One of these is gaming, of course, as well as training where scenarios can easily be acted out. Military practice via headset is an extension of both of these areas.

The US Army deal is based on Microsoft's Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) design, which is essentially a modified version of HoloLens 2 designed for more robust use in the field.

Earlier today, the United States Army announced that it will work with Microsoft on the production phase of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program as it moves from rapid prototyping to production and rapid fielding.

In a post by Microsoft technical fellow (and HoloLens lead) Alex Kipman wrote that the move would "keep Soldiers safer and make them more effective".

Explaining further, he said the "program delivers enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios.

"Microsoft has worked closely with the U.S. Army over the past two years, and together we pioneered Soldier Centered Design to enable rapid prototyping for a product to provide Soldiers with the tools and capabilities necessary to achieve their mission.

"We appreciate the partnership with the U.S. Army, and are thankful for their continued trust in transitioning IVAS from rapid prototyping to rapid fielding. We look forward to building on this successful partnership with the men and women of the U.S. Army Close Combat Force."

Writing by Dan Grabham.