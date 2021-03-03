  1. Home
Microsoft Mesh enables people in different places to use AR together for Pokemon Go, Teams meetings

- Microsoft teamed up with Pokemon Go developer Niantic to show a proof of concept version of Pokemon Go that runs on HoloLens 2

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft Mesh is a new technology that enables people to experience augmented reality (AR) even if they're in different locations. 

Shown off during the Microsoft Ignite developer conference, Microsoft Mesh is powered by Micrsooft's Azure cloud tech and can be used with Microsoft's HoloLens 2 headset. Microsoft says the platform will be open so that others can build headsets for it. 

Microsoft has teamed up with Pokemon Go developer Niantic to show a proof of concept version of Pokemon Go that runs on HoloLens 2.

In the demo, which Microsoft stresses does not represent a consumer product, Niantic CEO John Hanke and product marketing manager Veronica Saron were joined by lots of Pokémon in a park during a shared mixed reality session. You can see it here: 

"This has been the dream for mixed reality, the idea from the very beginning,” said Microsoft Technical Fellow Alex Kipman., who appeared on the Ignite stage as a holographic version of himself....alongside Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. 

"You can actually feel like you’re in the same place with someone sharing content or you can teleport from different mixed reality devices and be present with people even when you’re not physically together."

A demo app for HoloLens enables meetings or other gatherings to be held in VR with secure access. Microsoft says that over time there will be integration with Microsoft Teams. 

"This is why we’ve been so passionate about mixed reality as the next big medium for collaborative computing,” Kipman said. “It’s magical when two people see the same hologram."

Microsoft also showed off a partnership with deep sea exploration organisation OceanX to create a Mesh-enabled 'holographic laboratory' on its OceanXplorer ship so scientists can gather together  from labs around the world to see 3D holograms of the areas its deep sea vehicles are exploring. 

Microsoft has released lots of information about the platform including technical details

