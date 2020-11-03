Microsoft HoloLens 2 will now be available in more countries

(Pocket-lint) - HoloLens 2 has been available in the US for a while, with a developer edition available to those who can afford it. Now Microsoft is making moves to make the mixed reality headset more widely accessible.

Initially, the headset was targetted at enterprise customers, then Microsoft made the developer edition available to buy for a cool $3,500. Now the company is making the headset available to purchase in 15 countries including Canada, Germany, France, UK, Ireland, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Italy.

It's hoped that with wider accessibility more developers will get involved in the headset, creating more apps and experiences for the future. That, in turn, will help speed up the adoption of the platform and perhaps make it a more consumer-centric device.

At the moment, Microsoft is focussing on the successes of the headset in the places it's already being used. Lockheed Martin, for example, has been using HoloLens 2 with the creation and construction of the Orion spacecraft that will be taking man back to the moon.

Elsewhere, Medivis has been using HoloLens 2 to carry out over 200 surgical procedures while also using mixed reality to reduce the need for CT scans as well.

The hefty may still put many off, but the expansion may well mean we see more of HoloLens 2 in future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.