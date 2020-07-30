(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft Flight Simulator looks set to be a beautiful and impressive game, as well as a perfect fit for virtual reality.

You've probably seen the screenshots and watched the breathtaking trailers, now with the game set to launch on 18 August we're also getting other info about it.

It's going to get support for one VR headset to start with and that's the HP Reverb G2. A headset that's not even launched yet, but is a collaboration between HP, Valve and Microsoft.

The Reverb G2 offers 4K visuals and inside out tracking, based on the specs it should be a logical fit for Flight Simulator.

Microsoft has said it's working on adding support for other VR headsets after launch, but there's no word on which headsets or when that support will appear.

With the game set to launch in a matter of days, but the Reverb G2 still not showing with an official launch date, we have a feeling it'll be a bit of a wait either way.

Microsoft Flight Simulator should be interesting enough even without VR anyway. It's been built using a mix of artificial intelligence, procedural generation technology and clever programming to let users fly around a realistic version of our world.

That intelligence includes real-time weather simulation and air traffic information filtered into the game that allows players to fly through real-world events. Add to this 37,000 airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 million trees, all manner of planes to fly and you've got an immersive flight sim experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available to buy in various versions and will come via Xbox Game Pass for PC as well.

Writing by Adrian Willings.