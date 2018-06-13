  1. Home
Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset might launch this year or in early 2019

  • Details are slim

HoloLens is over three years old.

Microsoft's mixed reality headset isn't getting any younger, and many have begun to wonder if the company has dropped this project altogether, considering it opened up its MR platform to other manufacturers, which led to some headsets releasing last year. But that doesn't seem to be the case. According to The Verge, a so-called HoloLens 2 headset will launch by the end of the year.

Keep in mind Thurrott.com recently claimed that a new headset, codenamed Sydney, could be released in the first quarter of 2019. It's supposedly lighter, has a better field of view and improved displays, and pack san AI chip inside to handle AI processing at the "edge" for better performance. It's also going to cheaper. The first HoloLens still sells for $3,000, but it's aimed at developers.

Thurrott said the next version will cost "significantly less". And that's about all we know so far. We'll keep you posted.

