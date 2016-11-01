Microsoft will announce VR headset details in December

Microsoft has confirmed it will hold two events in December, one in Shenzen, China on 8-9 December and the other in Taipei, Taiwan on 14-15 December which will feature further details surrounding the company's VR headsets.

Alex Kipman, head of the HoloLens project hinted in an interview with Polygon the details would include mention of differently priced and differently powered headsets: "There is a difference if you want to play Halo or you want to play Solitaire. The entry to play anything was a $1500 PC; that's what we lowered".

Microsoft has already revealed basic details of the headsets, they'll be affordable, starting at $299, will have six degrees of freedom sensors, which means they'll be able to track your head movements as well as your position in space and will be made by Microsoft's hardware partners: HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and Acer. But unlike headsets such as the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift that do a similar job with the use of tracking sensors around the room, Microsoft's will be able to work without the extra help.

Microsoft's VR headsets will begin shipping after the Windows 10 Creators Update is made available to download in March 2017.

Microsoft announced the new VR headsets at its Imagine What You'll Do event last month, which also saw the unveiling of the new Surface Book i7 and the Surface Studio all-in-one PC.