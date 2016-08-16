Windows 10 introduces holographic apps for all, coming 2017

It's barely been a minute since Windows 10 Anniversary Edition arrived, but now Microsoft is looking ahead to its next W10 feature update: holographic apps.

Announced at the Intel Developer Forum (IDF), executive vice president for Windows and devices, Terry Myers, introduced the update, saying that "all Windows 10 devices will include a holographic shell," which is geared towards compatibility with Microsoft HoloLens and the just-announced Intel Project Alloy.

READ: What is Intel Project Alloy?

Windows 10 wants to position itself as the ultimate operating system platform for augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR), with headset compatibility opening up a new world of potential.

As the Microsoft promotional video shows (below), there is scope to run both 2D and 3D applications at the same time in your new virtual office environment, aiming for a seamless transition between the two.

But we'll have to wait until December this year to learn about the developer-side specification for such apps, while the consumer update itself won't roll out until 2017.

Even by then, will such an update lure people to buy VR/AR/MR devices in the first instance? And will those people want to use such devices at all times when running Windows? We have our doubts.

But, hey, you can have a virtual pet dog.