Microsoft opens up sales of HoloLens to anyone with $3,000 to spare

You can now experience augmented reality, but it's going to cost you.

Microsoft has just announced that all developers and business customers in the US and Canada can now order up to five HoloLens development kits each, though it doesn't have a strict application process and is accepting orders through the HoloLens website from anyone who simply has a Microsoft account. In other words, nothing is stopping you from buying the AR headset right now - so long as you have $3,000 (£2,250) to spare.

That's the cost per headset. Ouch. But for those of you who consider yourself early adopters and total diehards of augmented and virtual environments, then this is an absolute steal, especially if you consider how difficult it's been for people to get their hands on Microsoft's headset up until now. It first began shipping in March, but only to select first-time buyers who had to get through an order page that required an invitation.

Make no mistake: Microsoft is still describing HoloLens as a "development edition" device that's meant specifically for developers. Still, sales are open to anyone. We recommend checking out Pocket-lint's hands-on with HoloLens - where we concluded "to say we were impressed is an understatement" - for more details before you decide to jump right in and get the pricey device.

Microsoft also has a blog post, in which it announced that sales are open. It also talked about new HoloLens developments.