NASA is making an exhibit that'll let you roam Mars using Microsoft HoloLens

You'll be able to explore Mars in a few months, as long as you're near Florida.

Shortly after Microsoft ended its main keynote at Build 2016, NASA announced that it teamed up with the Windows 10-maker to let you take a virtual tour of Mars using Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality headset.

The US space agency has come up with a new exhibition called Destination: Mars. It will open at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida this summer, allowing you to "visit" several sites on Mars. NASA used real imagery from the Curiosity Mars Rover that has been roaming around the Red Planet since 2012. During the experience, you'll also get to see Buzz Aldrin - the Apollo 11 astronaut - as a holographic tour guide.

The upcoming exhibition is made possible thanks to a mission operations tool co-developed by Microsoft and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It took data and images collected by the Curiosity rover and allows HoloLens to use that stuff in order turn your environment into Mars for you to stroll around. NASA itself uses OnSight to virtually explore Mars and to decide where its rover should travel next on the Red Planet.

The whole idea behind this exhibition is to give space center guests a "glimpse of Mars as seen by mission scientists," according to NASA, which also said it is preparing to send humans to Mars in the 2030s. So this experience will allow the public to preview what astronauts are facing.

Watch a preview of the new NASA exhibition below, or check out Pocket-lint's HoloLens hub for related news.