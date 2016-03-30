Microsoft HoloLens may not reach consumers for a while, it has a hot issue to deal with

Today the Microsoft Build 2016 developer conference kicks off and there is expected to be plenty of HoloLens chat. Despite growing excitement, it could still be a while before we get past the stage of developer-only access to the augmented reality headset. Currently it overheats.

According to HoloLens game developer David Dedeine, talking to PC World, the Microsoft AR headset currently suffers from heat issues. So while the HoloLens is currently available to developers, for $3,000, it's certainly not ready to start shipping alongside the Xbox One.

The HoloLens is an augmented reality headset, which is still in the early stages of development. What's coming closer to the mainstream is virtual reality with headsets like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Sony PlayStation VR all hitting shelves this year.

The problem with HoloLens, right now, is that the entire unit is a single untethered system. That means carrying a lot of processing power and batteries in one place that can get very hot. Dedeine points out that games are limited to 900MB and if they push the CPU too much the unit will actually shut down. He also points out that it's important "to not make the whole thing get too hot, as it would be uncomfortable to the user."

Since usage is limited to three hours, by battery life, hopefully keeping heat and processing down to eek out more juice will be a priority.

Here's hoping Microsoft makes some announcements at Build 2016 later today that show signs of progress in this area.

READ: Build 2016: What to expect from Microsoft's developer conference and how to watch the keynote