One day you'll use Microsoft HoloLens to watch the Super Bowl

At some point in the near future, you'll be able to beam a 3D hologram of Tom Brady onto your coffee table. Or at least that's what Microsoft has suggested.

In an attempt to capitalise on Super Bowl 50 this weekend, the Redmond-based company has released a concept video showing how its HoloLens augmented-reality headset could be used to watch American football in days to come.

The company is getting ready to start shipping prototype units of to developers, so the video essentially explores the future of American football and how technology could change "the next 50 years of the game".

Basically, Microsoft wants you to realise how HoloLens could theoretically transform your at-home football experience. Watch the company's video below to see what it has envisioned. In the concept, you'll see a group of people slide HoloLens headsets over their faces and watch football as it is superimposed over their real-world view (and, in one instance, a coffee table).

The idea is that you'll get to view football like never before: see the field from all angles, watch fantasy scores update in real time, experience instant replays anywhere, meet life-sized versions of your fave players, etc. Keep in mind that while all this is one day possible, Microsoft is really amping up what its headset is now capable of doing. Nevertheless, it's fun to explore.