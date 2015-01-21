Microsoft HoloLens in videos: Want to see what the future looks like?

One of the biggest surprises Microsoft pulled out of the bag during its Windows 10 media briefing was the announcement that it is to release its own augmented reality headset, the HoloLens. It will work with the new operating system and a software architecture Microsoft is calling Windows Holographic and seems to be a cross between Oculus Rift and Google Glass.

The potential of HoloLens is mighty, with developers being encouraged to build 3D applications and interactive experiences for people to use in their daily lives. Even video can be part of the HoloLens experience, with floating displays replacing real televisions.

In short, it's a crazy but exciting idea that felt like a genuine wow moment for the press event. Even gaming could be enhanced dramatically, with part of the demo showing a version of Minecraft rendered in three dimensions in front of the player, on his own living room table.

In addition, using HoloStudio - creativity software build by Microsoft for people to use to build 3D objects in a virtual space - designers can even make items using the headset and then 3D print them, straight from a connection to a Windows 10 PC.

You can check out the experience yourself as Microsoft has released a couple of videos demonstrating the potential of HoloLens and Windows Holographic. Are we getting a glimpse of our future? Maybe.