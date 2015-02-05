Google and Mattel have an event next week for some mystery product, possibly VR-related

Mattel and Google are working on something together.

The two companies have sent invites to the press for an event scheduled for 13 February in New York City. The invite appears to display an illustration of a View-Master reel, a popular toy from the 1990s. It also asks the media to "view what's possible". We're assuming the companies are developing a toy of some sort, but that's unconfirmed.

9to5Google has speculated the product is a toy, and it might feature technology or an idea similar to Google Cardboard. Google's fold-out cardboard mount uses a smartphone, a magnet, a piece of hook-and-loop fastener, a rubber band, and lenses to deliver an affordable virtual reality experience for consumers.

Google Cardboard is a very low-cost alternative to more intensive virtual reality efforts from Facebook's Oculus and Sony, but it's something that Mattel, which is known for making Barbie and Fisher-Price toys, might want to take advantage of in order to combat its soft revenue.

Even if virtual reality isn't involved, a tie-in with Google could give Mattel a modern edge as well as a boost over other toy makers such as Hasbro and Lego. Although we're not sure what Google's angle is yet, we should know more next Friday.

