Logitech Chorus is set to enhance your Quest 2 experience

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech has designed an upgrade for the Meta Quest 2 which promises to offer "ultra-realistic" sound.

The Logitech Chorus is an audio add-on for Meta's popular virtual reality headset which makes it look more like the Valve Index or Pimax 8K X VR with off-ear speakers.

These speakers have an off-ear open-back design which helps keep you cool while you're enjoying your favourite Quest 2 games but also improves the audio experience. Those speakers are powered by Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drivers that promise a full range of sound by combining both treble and mid-range speakers in one.

The open-back design means you'll hear the world around you still, just like with the standard rear-firing speakers on the Quest 2. Though there should be a better audio range and more sound to enjoy too.

The Logitech Chorus is designed to clip onto the Quest 2 and then simply to connect to the headset via a USB-C passthrough cable that'll power the speakers. No extra power is required. The Chorus shouldn't add too much extra weight either as it's just 182 grams. The speakers offer some convenience as you can just flip them up to mute, so you can focus on the real world quickly if you need to.

"Ultimate audio" doesn't come cheap though as the Chorus will set you back $99.99 or £89.99 but as upgrades go for the Quest 2 it's one of the nicest looking ones we've seen. Chorus should also offer a great audio upgrade without interfering with the wireless freedom that the Quest 2 offers.

Logitech Chorus is available to pre-order now, but there's no official word yet on when the add-on will be available.

Writing by Adrian Willings.