(Pocket-lint) - As part of its mega IFA 2022 unveiling, Lenovo has launched a new pair of AR glasses, and these are designed with practicality in mind.

Lenovo's new Glasses T1 are built to essentially offer you a large second screen you can put away and store in a pocket, with the company seeing this as an ideal solution for those who travel and often need to work in cramped spaces.

By plugging the glasses into a smartphone or PC (or any device with display output via USB-C), you can effectively give yourself a large virtual monitor anywhere you want.

It uses OLED technology for its two fullHD 60Hz displays, and - with that - 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and there are speakers built into the temples to give you sound when needed.

To make them work for as many different people as possible, both the noise pieces and arms are adjustable to enable a fit that's secure and comfortable for many head sizes and shapes.

What's more, the frame can even accomodate prescription lenses for those who need glasses or visual aids to focus on the screens.

We can't see this selling in massive numbers, but if nothing else, it shows that many manufacturers clearly see a future in augmented reality and face-worn smart screens.

Glasses T1 will go on sale in China in late 2022, with other markets following in 2023, at which point pricing will also be announced.

Writing by Cam Bunton.