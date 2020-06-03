Lenovo reveals standalone Mirage VR S3 virtual reality headset

Lenovo has revealed a new standalone virtual reality headset that runs on Android, uses a Qualcomm 835 SoC, has Bluetooth connectivity and sports 64GB of expandable storage.

Like the HP Reverb G2 that was also recently announced, the Lenovo Mirage VR S3 offers a 4K display (1920x2160 pixels per eye) and hands-free controls. Unlike the HP headset though, the Lenovo device doesn't need a PC to run and is designed for commercial use.

The company says this is a virtual reality headset that's designed for "mass use" - in this case at enterprise level. It's supported by Lenovo's ThinkReality software platform, that's said to be device- and cloud-agnostic - meaning it'll be easier for companies to deploy apps to the system that everyone can use.

Lenovo suggests that the Mirage VR S3 headset could be used to provide "safe" training for employees with an "immersive learning experience" at a lower cost.

It's also designed to be used in a virtual classroom setting as well. It this way it can be used for virtual reality lessons, field trips and training too.

The Mirage VR S3 is designed to be rugged and lightweight, as well as conveniently constructed with built-in audio and as much as three hours of battery life as well.

In the current world of social distancing, remote working and more, this headset might well be a great idea for both business and education.

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 will be available from the third quarter of 2020 in North America, China, Japan, United Kingdom, France, and Spain prices at around $450.