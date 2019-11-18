At the Tech World 2019 conference in Beijing, Lenovo has unveiled a new concept for AR glasses that connect to a PC and let users see up to three displays at once.

In its current concept form, it's a small, slender device that gets all its power from the PC it's tethered to. There is, therefore, no extra bulk that usually comes from built-in batteries or other tech.

The company says these concept augmented reality glasses let users simulate multiple monitors but in a private workspace meaning, you can use it on a train and not have people watching over your shoulder.

Although Lenovo hasn't revealed the specs of the glasses yet, they do appear to have three front-facing cameras, room for prescription lenses and of course the cable to connect to a laptop or desktop machine.

Otherwise, there's very little info on the Lenovo AR Concept Glasses at this point. We don't even know if the company will push the concept into full production. However, Lenovo did say that virtual monitor setup is "just one of the many features coming soon on the new Lenovo AR glasses" - perhaps suggesting that even if the headset doesn't appear the visual technology may in other devices.

The idea is also not to create a new ecosystem of apps but to give users access to the software they're already using but via the glasses rather than a traditional monitor. This is very much a business affair.