You can now buy Lenovo's Mirage Solo VR headset and VR camera

Lenovo's Mirage Solo is now available to buy from Lenovo.com.

The device, billed as the first standalone Daydream VR headset that doesn't require a smartphone to use, debuted at CES earlier this year. At that time, Lenovo said it was targeting a mid-2018 release. Now, Lenovo has announced that the headset, as well as the Mirage camera, are available. The headset costs $400, while the camera is $300. They work either separately or together.

Pocket-lint got a chance to test out the Mirage Solo in January. We found it to be a well made and comfortable-to-wear product, with greater control in use compared to the Google Daydream View. And as the Lenovo requires no phone, it's a more accessible way to experience Google's ever-evolving VR project, without the fuss of wires or a PC like HTC Vive. It's not overpriced either, which is nice.

It's based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 VR platform, and it features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5.5-inch LCD display (1280 x 1440 pixels per eye), and a 7-hour battery life. As for the Lenovo Mirage camera, it lets you capture VR content, which you can then view on the headset, though there are over 350 games, apps, and experiences you can try in the Daydream VR library

We suspect Google will talk more about these devices at Google I/O, which runs from 8 May to 10 May.